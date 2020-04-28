iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Boosted by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,614 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $34,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 675,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,323,000 after acquiring an additional 25,466 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,054,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,565.0% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 186,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,946,000 after acquiring an additional 175,165 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 78,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 57.2% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $59.41 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.3133 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

