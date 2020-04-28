iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 97.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 388,701 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $61.22 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.