Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for BioNano Genomics (BNGO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO):

4/24/2020 – BioNano Genomics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company offers proprietary nanochannel chips, automated imaging instrument, integrated primary and secondary software, and application specific reagents. BioNano Genomics, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

4/23/2020 – BioNano Genomics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company offers proprietary nanochannel chips, automated imaging instrument, integrated primary and secondary software, and application specific reagents. BioNano Genomics, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

4/19/2020 – BioNano Genomics is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.

4/1/2020 – BioNano Genomics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

4/1/2020 – BioNano Genomics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2020 – BioNano Genomics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

BNGO opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90. BioNano Genomics Inc has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BioNano Genomics stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 204.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,898 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.23% of BioNano Genomics worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

