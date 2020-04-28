Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Trading Up 0.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)’s share price was up 0.9% during trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $8.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Invesco traded as high as $7.85 and last traded at $7.87, approximately 6,953,788 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 8,754,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $8.25 in a research note on Friday. Autonomous Res raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup cut Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Invesco from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 177.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Invesco by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 67,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Invesco by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 108,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 17,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 40,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). Invesco had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

