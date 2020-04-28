Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Given Market Perform Rating at William Blair

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Invesco from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Invesco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Invesco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $8.25 in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.
NYSE IVZ opened at $7.95 on Monday. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. JT Stratford LLC raised its position in Invesco by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 904,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,305,000 after purchasing an additional 84,495 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Invesco by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 303,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,402,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
