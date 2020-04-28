Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Given Market Perform Rating at William Blair

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Invesco from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Invesco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Invesco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $8.25 in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

NYSE IVZ opened at $7.95 on Monday. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). Invesco had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. JT Stratford LLC raised its position in Invesco by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 904,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,305,000 after purchasing an additional 84,495 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Invesco by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 303,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,402,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

