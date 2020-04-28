Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) Stock Price Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $104.51

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $104.51 and traded as low as $102.23. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust shares last traded at $102.34, with a volume of 31,000 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.44 and its 200 day moving average is $104.51.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FXE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 67,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,177,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $8,520,000.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.