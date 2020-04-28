International Paper (NYSE:IP) Trading 5.4% Higher

International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.98 and last traded at $32.81, 4,223,839 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 17% from the average session volume of 3,601,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.13.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on International Paper from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.76.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 4,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $129,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $481,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,820. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,267,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,672,000 after buying an additional 567,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,522,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,874,000 after purchasing an additional 182,316 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of International Paper by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,880,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,785,000 after purchasing an additional 80,050 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $187,122,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,340,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,821,000 after purchasing an additional 63,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile (NYSE:IP)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

