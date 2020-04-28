Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ICE opened at $92.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.24. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $101.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.93.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 37,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,712.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,496,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,459,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $280,576.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,246.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,214 shares of company stock valued at $19,039,789 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

