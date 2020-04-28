Independent Bank Co.(MI) (IBCP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Independent Bank Co.(MI) to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IBCP stock opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Co has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Independent Bank Co.(MI) alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

IBCP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Co.(MI) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

In other Independent Bank Co.(MI) news, EVP Patrick J. Ervin acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,305.00. Also, Director Matthew J. Missad acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $48,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,974.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,967 shares of company stock valued at $94,928 in the last quarter. 4.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Independent Bank Co.(MI)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.