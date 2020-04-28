IMI’s (IMI) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of IMI (LON:IMI) in a research report report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on IMI from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 635 ($8.35) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,230 ($16.18) to GBX 955 ($12.56) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on IMI from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,010.71 ($13.30).

Get IMI alerts:

IMI stock opened at GBX 798.50 ($10.50) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 778.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,021.53. IMI has a fifty-two week low of GBX 619.80 ($8.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a GBX 26.20 ($0.34) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from IMI’s previous dividend of $14.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. IMI’s payout ratio is 0.71%.

In other IMI news, insider Daniel Shook sold 5,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 789 ($10.38), for a total value of £40,791.30 ($53,658.64). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 41 shares of company stock worth $38,052.

About IMI

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.