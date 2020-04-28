IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.04

Shares of IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.04 and traded as low as $16.27. IF Bancorp shares last traded at $16.27, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut IF Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

Get IF Bancorp alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $53.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.04.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th.

IF Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:IROQ)

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for IF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.