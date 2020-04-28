Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INVE. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Identiv from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Identiv in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Identiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Identiv from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Identiv currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.14.

Shares of Identiv stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $47.94 million, a PE ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 1.61. Identiv has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.73 million. Identiv had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

In other Identiv news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 81,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $183,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 331,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,977. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Identiv by 780.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Identiv during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Identiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 257.8% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 87,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 63,004 shares during the period. 34.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

