Icon Plc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Icon in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 23rd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. William Blair also issued estimates for Icon’s FY2020 earnings at $5.84 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.88 EPS.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Icon had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $715.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Icon from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Icon from $169.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Icon from $180.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Icon from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Icon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.83.

Icon stock opened at $151.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Icon has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $178.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.20 and its 200 day moving average is $157.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Icon during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,144,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Icon during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,406,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in Icon by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,760,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,270,000 after buying an additional 235,944 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Icon by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,590,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,011,000 after buying an additional 199,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Icon by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 427,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,662,000 after buying an additional 126,232 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

