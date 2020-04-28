Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Earns “Hold” Rating from Nomura

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Nomura in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Nomura’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 21.44% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HBAN. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.19.
Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.83.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Huntington Bancshares Company Profile
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).
