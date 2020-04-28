Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Earns “Hold” Rating from Nomura

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Nomura in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Nomura’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 21.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HBAN. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.19.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.83.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

