HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lowered its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in HSBC in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in HSBC by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 49,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 29,647.5% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 11,859 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in HSBC by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $44.93. The firm has a market cap of $101.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.04.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.25). HSBC had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.

A number of brokerages have commented on HSBC. Cfra upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BNP Paribas cut HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut HSBC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.