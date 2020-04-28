HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) vs. Cushman & Wakefield (OTCMKTS:CWK) Head to Head Review

HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) and Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR and Cushman & Wakefield, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Cushman & Wakefield 0 3 2 0 2.40

Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus price target of $17.75, suggesting a potential upside of 52.49%. Given Cushman & Wakefield’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cushman & Wakefield is more favorable than HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR.

Volatility and Risk

HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cushman & Wakefield has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR and Cushman & Wakefield’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR N/A N/A N/A Cushman & Wakefield N/A 0.02% N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.6% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR and Cushman & Wakefield’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR $2.67 billion 3.67 $2.46 billion N/A N/A Cushman & Wakefield $8.75 billion 0.29 $200,000.00 N/A N/A

HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cushman & Wakefield.

Summary

Cushman & Wakefield beats HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR Company Profile

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of real estate properties in Greater China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Beijing. The company also develops and sells residential properties. In addition, it is involved in hotel investment and finance businesses. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Hongkong Land Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services. The company also provides owner representation and tenant representation leasing services; capital market services, such as investment sales and equity, and debt and structured financing for real estate purchase and sales transactions; and appraisal management, investment management, valuation advisory, portfolio advisory, diligence advisory, dispute analysis and litigation support, financial reporting, and property and/or portfolio valuation services on real estate debt and equity decisions. It serves real estate owners and occupiers. Cushman & Wakefield plc was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

