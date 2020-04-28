Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank reduced its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 21,496 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.4% of Eastern Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29,578 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot stock opened at $217.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $227.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.00. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

