Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) Shares Up 5.4%

Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)’s share price was up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.99 and last traded at $75.19, approximately 2,476,114 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 4,802,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.37.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hilton Hotels from $112.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their target price on Hilton Hotels from $130.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.77.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 770.65% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.

Hilton Hotels announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Hilton Hotels news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $4,003,029.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,258,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,064,000 after acquiring an additional 793,632 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,751,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,198,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,604,000 after acquiring an additional 394,567 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,284,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,196,000 after acquiring an additional 125,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,736,000 after acquiring an additional 622,480 shares in the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

