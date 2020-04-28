Hillgrove Resources (ASX:HGO) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Hillgrove Resources Limited (ASX:HGO)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.04. Hillgrove Resources shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 38,999 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 million and a PE ratio of -2.29.

About Hillgrove Resources (ASX:HGO)

Hillgrove Resources Limited operates as a mining company in Australia and Indonesia. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Kanmantoo Copper mine and associated regional exploration targets located in the Adelaide Hills region of South Australia. The company is based in Unley, Australia.

