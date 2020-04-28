HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages predict that HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for HighPoint Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.08). HighPoint Resources reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HighPoint Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.34). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HighPoint Resources.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $121.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.99 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 29.79%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of HighPoint Resources to $1.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of HighPoint Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. HighPoint Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.83.

NYSE HPR opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98. HighPoint Resources has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $2.79.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

