Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSY. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hershey by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,729,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,052,000 after acquiring an additional 173,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,010,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,170,000 after acquiring an additional 115,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Hershey by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,639,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,047,000 after acquiring an additional 162,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Hershey by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,299,000 after acquiring an additional 274,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $202,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Hershey from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.26.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $234,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,929 shares in the company, valued at $23,165,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $49,402.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,511 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,511. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $135.11 on Tuesday. Hershey Co has a 12-month low of $109.88 and a 12-month high of $162.20. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 71.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

