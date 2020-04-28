Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Trading Up 12.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) traded up 12.2% during trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $9.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Heritage Commerce traded as high as $8.74 and last traded at $8.71, 199,034 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 285,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HTBK. ValuEngine lowered Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jack W. Conner acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $130,200.00. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,340.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 27,700 shares of company stock valued at $309,137 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at $303,000. Security National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 263,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 21,523 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $475,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 744,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 283,315 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,797,000 after buying an additional 217,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $462.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $41.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.72 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 18.73%. Analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

About Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.