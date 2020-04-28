Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.29

Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.29 and traded as low as $8.58. Hemisphere Media Group shares last traded at $8.97, with a volume of 81,430 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Hemisphere Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.29.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $39.28 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the period. 29.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV)

Hemisphere Media Group Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

