Helmerich & Payne (HP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $614.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.21 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HP stock opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.32. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $59.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.04 and a beta of 2.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.03%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 162.29%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,297 shares in the company, valued at $996,292.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $21.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $19.50 to $14.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.30.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

