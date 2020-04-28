Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report issued on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Healthcare Trust Of America from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.90.

Shares of HTA stock opened at $23.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 168.36 and a beta of 0.63. Healthcare Trust Of America has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.22.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.38). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $176.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.01 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

In related news, Director Vicki U. Booth acquired 1,750 shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,443.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

