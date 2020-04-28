Head-To-Head Comparison: Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) versus Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY)

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) and Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Mid-America Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Colony Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 21.6%. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays out 61.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Colony Capital pays out 88.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mid-America Apartment Communities has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

This table compares Mid-America Apartment Communities and Colony Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-America Apartment Communities $1.64 billion 7.71 $353.81 million $6.55 16.90 Colony Capital $2.33 billion 0.43 -$1.05 billion $0.50 4.08

Mid-America Apartment Communities has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Colony Capital. Colony Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-America Apartment Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mid-America Apartment Communities and Colony Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-America Apartment Communities 21.50% 5.28% 2.94% Colony Capital -43.50% -28.50% -11.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.0% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.0% of Colony Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Colony Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and Colony Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-America Apartment Communities 0 5 5 0 2.50 Colony Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus price target of $131.11, suggesting a potential upside of 18.46%. Colony Capital has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 243.14%. Given Colony Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Colony Capital is more favorable than Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Risk & Volatility

Mid-America Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colony Capital has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mid-America Apartment Communities beats Colony Capital on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, MAA had ownership interest in 101,441 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies. The Company has significant holdings in: (a) the healthcare, industrial and hospitality property sectors; (b) Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) and NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE), which are both externally managed by subsidiaries of the Company; and (c) various other equity and debt investments. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles with key offices in New York, Paris and London, and has over 400 employees across 17 locations in ten countries.

