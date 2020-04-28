HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HBT Financial Inc. is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln. It provides business, commercial, wealth management and retail banking products and services to businesses, families and local governments. HBT Financial Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

HBT opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. HBT Financial has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The company has a market capitalization of $288.58 million and a P/E ratio of 3.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.43.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $42.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 million. As a group, research analysts expect that HBT Financial will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Also, EVP Patrick F. Busch bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Insiders have purchased 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $148,110 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. 33.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

