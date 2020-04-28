HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Shares Up 5.1%

HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL)’s share price shot up 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.94 and last traded at $34.45, 410,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 526,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.78.

Several analysts have commented on FUL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on HB Fuller from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HB Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut HB Fuller from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.29.

The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.99.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $647.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.02 million. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HB Fuller Co will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This is a boost from HB Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 21.96%.

In other HB Fuller news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 9,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $441,185.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,705.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $198,274.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUL. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HB Fuller during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HB Fuller during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of HB Fuller by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HB Fuller in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HB Fuller Company Profile (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

