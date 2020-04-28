Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 88,281 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 997,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88,281 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 1.0% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $29,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 405,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $341,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,353,000 after purchasing an additional 676,744 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 343,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in AT&T by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 482,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,245,000 after purchasing an additional 64,055 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 142,754 shares of company stock worth $5,037,180. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $219.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. DZ Bank cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

