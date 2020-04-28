Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,255 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,340 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,006,375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $317,389,000 after acquiring an additional 360,207 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Western Digital by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,600,128 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $291,970,000 after purchasing an additional 322,659 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Western Digital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,083,086 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $259,153,000 after purchasing an additional 73,511 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Western Digital by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,337,663 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $211,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,122 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $192,645,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

In other news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 10,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $663,593.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,215 shares in the company, valued at $15,982,905.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $302,703.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,874,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,602 shares of company stock valued at $980,329. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WDC opened at $43.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.80. Western Digital Corp has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.49%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $94.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.96.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.