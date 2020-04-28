Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,010 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,566 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SIVB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 77.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 1,063 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.93, for a total value of $257,171.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,534.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,415 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $192.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.22. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $127.39 and a 1-year high of $270.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $826.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.92 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 16.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIVB. BidaskClub raised SVB Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.93.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

