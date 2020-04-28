Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,589,610,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in CMS Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,589,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $979,666,000 after buying an additional 855,331 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,566,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,795,000 after buying an additional 860,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,752,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,097,000 after purchasing an additional 255,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,640,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,765,000 after purchasing an additional 522,333 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Vertical Research started coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.08.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.72. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $46.03 and a 12-month high of $69.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $312,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,651.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

