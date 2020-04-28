Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth about $77,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRT stock opened at $69.26 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $141.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.74 and its 200 day moving average is $117.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.81% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRT. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.75.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

