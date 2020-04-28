Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 280.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2,444.4% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 75.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International stock opened at $85.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Marriott International Inc has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $153.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.14 and its 200 day moving average is $123.82.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Marriott International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $136.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.16.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.