Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 235.3% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $790.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $712.44.

In other news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.49, for a total transaction of $7,262,655.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,995 shares in the company, valued at $23,695,367.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.09, for a total value of $579,067.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,653.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,678 shares of company stock worth $12,076,167 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $735.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $682.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $733.66. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $579.40 and a one year high of $873.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 118.08% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $843.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.