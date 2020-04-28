Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 297 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,568 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,063,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 945,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,298,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 9.2% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush increased their target price on ANSYS from $249.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.56.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $262.87 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.25 and a 52-week high of $299.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.70.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $492.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 1,147 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $286,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shane Emswiler sold 6,372 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,857,310.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,741,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,649 shares of company stock valued at $5,596,551 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.