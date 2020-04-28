Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 1,131 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 71.5% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 25,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,941,000 after purchasing an additional 219,582 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 13.8% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 53.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 26.4% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $59.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $94.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.83 and its 200 day moving average is $77.98. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

