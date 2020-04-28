Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Synopsys by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,590,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,602,000 after acquiring an additional 118,002 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Synopsys by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,940,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,354,000 after buying an additional 273,314 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,483,000 after buying an additional 91,215 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 63.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,041,000 after buying an additional 798,176 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,026,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,136,000 after acquiring an additional 208,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $733,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,704 shares in the company, valued at $983,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $3,840,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,538.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 294,624 shares of company stock worth $44,048,820. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $154.14 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $166.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.41. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $834.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.17.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.