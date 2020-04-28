Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.06 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $1,173,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total value of $397,612.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,872.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH opened at $141.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $215.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.86.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $202.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.54.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

