Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Hilton Hotels by 36.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 42.5% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLT. Citigroup lowered shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $112.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $130.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.88.

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of Hilton Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $4,003,029.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HLT stock opened at $75.19 on Tuesday. Hilton Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 770.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

Hilton Hotels declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

