Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 976 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,005,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,361,944,000 after purchasing an additional 557,818 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,463,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,999,000 after purchasing an additional 837,126 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,432,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,864,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,234,000 after purchasing an additional 466,872 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,292,000 after purchasing an additional 31,519 shares during the period.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $84.71 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $112.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.68 and a 200-day moving average of $93.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $181,699.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $413,191.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $121.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.90.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

