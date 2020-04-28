Hammer Asset Management LLC Sells 9,133 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Hammer Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 71.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,721 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,133 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.2% of Hammer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hammer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.24.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $217.76 on Tuesday. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $247.36. The company has a market capitalization of $227.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.53 and its 200-day moving average is $220.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

