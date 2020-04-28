Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,590 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,138 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,529,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,030,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,124,265,000 after purchasing an additional 904,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,008,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,616,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,487,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,226,148,000 after purchasing an additional 469,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Barclays raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. FIX lifted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Finally, Vertical Group assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

In other Intel news, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,763 shares of company stock worth $4,256,037 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $59.47 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

