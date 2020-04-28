Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.36

Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.36 and traded as low as $15.81. Gyrodyne shares last traded at $15.81, with a volume of 671 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Gyrodyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Gyrodyne, LLC. owns, leases and manages diverse commercial properties. The firm is distinguished by its service-oriented philosophy toward property ownership and management. Gyrodyne has grown from a largely Long Island player during the past into a diversified East Coast presence with an emphasis on medical office product.

