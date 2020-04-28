GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Trims Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.09.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $104.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.92 and a 12-month high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $875.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

