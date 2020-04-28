GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 678 Shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,592,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,815 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,445,000 after acquiring an additional 100,823 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,254,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,488,000 after acquiring an additional 155,044 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,709,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 985,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,775,000 after acquiring an additional 304,944 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on INT. Zacks Investment Research cut World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE:INT opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.27. World Fuel Services Corp has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average of $36.30.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that World Fuel Services Corp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

World Fuel Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, March 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.