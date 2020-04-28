GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 5,297 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,297 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.6% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its position in PepsiCo by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $134.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $186.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.27.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

