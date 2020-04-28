GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 214 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 62,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,003,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,344,000 after purchasing an additional 173,281 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 44,114 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 99,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $54.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.11. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $85.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 43.58%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

OMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

