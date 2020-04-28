GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 189,250 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 97.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 189,250 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTSH. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

In other news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $46,066.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,305.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 1,632 shares of company stock worth $88,155 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

CTSH opened at $56.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.67. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $73.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

