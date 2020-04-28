GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 181 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PKG. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 75.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 61.9% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Packaging Corp Of America news, Director Robert C. Lyons purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.88 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $887,808.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $85.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.08 and a 200-day moving average of $101.72. Packaging Corp Of America has a one year low of $71.05 and a one year high of $114.78.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

PKG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Packaging Corp Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus cut Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.31.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

